Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 756,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

