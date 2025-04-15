Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $3,103,000. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,351,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.9 %

LLY stock opened at $753.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $835.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

