ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0082

ELIS (XLS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $61.53 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0081271 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,984.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

