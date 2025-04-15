Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 606,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of Encore Capital Group worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

ECPG opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $701.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

In related news, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

