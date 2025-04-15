Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.52. Approximately 191,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 538,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.97.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EFX

Enerflex Trading Up 4.2 %

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.86%.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur bought 3,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $69,129 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.