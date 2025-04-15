Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 51.9% increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35.

ENI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ENI to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on E. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENI

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.