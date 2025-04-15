Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 51.9% increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35.
ENI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ENI to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
ENI Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ENI stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
