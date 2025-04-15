Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. 26,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $432.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

