ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ESAB worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ESAB by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ESAB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ESAB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $135.97.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

