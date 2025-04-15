EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $76,682.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,560,663 shares in the company, valued at $71,145,838.83. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 21,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $219,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,370,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,014,461.64. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,045 shares of company stock worth $2,671,780. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

