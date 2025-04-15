Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $353.02, but opened at $344.91. Everest Group shares last traded at $353.48, with a volume of 30,845 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EG. Barclays decreased their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 11,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,987,000 after purchasing an additional 276,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 31,899.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 173,853 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

