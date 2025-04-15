Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

