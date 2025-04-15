Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 15,268 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.36.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $998.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -2.51.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBYD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Featured Stories

