Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 15,268 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.36.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $998.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -2.51.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
