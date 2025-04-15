Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stephens

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.91.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.9 %

FAST opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

