Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 150,165 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,165 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 143,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.95. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

