FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 5.77% of FedEx worth $3,907,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

