FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2,401.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,810,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,497,000 after buying an additional 794,494 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,942,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,758,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

