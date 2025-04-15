FIL Ltd Has $416,000 Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 516,139 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 905,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 208,951 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 864,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at $218,690,677.10. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,242.15. This represents a 21.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,030. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

