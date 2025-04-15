FIL Ltd Purchases 791 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

