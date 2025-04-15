FIL Ltd Purchases New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

