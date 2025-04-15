FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.