Finward Bancorp Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Finward Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Finward Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $495.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.