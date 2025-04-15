First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.23. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 73,193 shares traded.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

