Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,458 shares during the period. Flowserve makes up 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.00% of Flowserve worth $75,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Flowserve by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,629,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 714,063 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $23,614,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

