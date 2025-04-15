Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.92% of Flowserve worth $69,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Flowserve by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

