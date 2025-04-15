Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Guggenheim

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $6.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 47.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 715,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.98 million, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,287,000 after buying an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 610,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

