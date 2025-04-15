Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Critical Review

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -1.96% -1.68% -1.04% Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Flutter Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.46 -$82.04 million ($0.01) -275.00 Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 2.93 -$1.22 billion $0.22 1,056.00

Analyst Recommendations

Taboola.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taboola.com and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 3 3 0 2.50 Flutter Entertainment 0 0 20 1 3.05

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus price target of $312.06, indicating a potential upside of 34.32%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

