Fmr LLC Acquires 1,189,453 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,453 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $121,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

