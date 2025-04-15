Fmr LLC Buys 7,556 Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.12% of CARGO Therapeutics worth $100,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRGX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 374,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group cut CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

CARGO Therapeutics Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

