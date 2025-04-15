Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 15.75% of Oruka Therapeutics worth $106,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORKA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $17,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oruka Therapeutics

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 8,971 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $106,396.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,044,684 shares in the company, valued at $47,969,952.24. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 98,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,456 in the last three months. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.47. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

