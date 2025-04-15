Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,689 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $115,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 79,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 108,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

