Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,522 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Kirby worth $111,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Kirby Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KEX opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

