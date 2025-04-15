Fmr LLC Purchases New Position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,977,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.39% of Upstream Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Upstream Bio stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

