Fmr LLC Sells 101,528 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,528 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.48% of Kura Sushi USA worth $103,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a P/E ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

