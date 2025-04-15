Fmr LLC Sells 11,292 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $125,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

