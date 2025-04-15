Fmr LLC Takes $128.12 Million Position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,950,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,120,000. Fmr LLC owned 13.82% of CeriBell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth about $10,750,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,460,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBLL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CeriBell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CeriBell Stock Performance

CeriBell stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

