Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of Forterra stock remained flat at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Forterra has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.