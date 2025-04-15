Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Forterra Price Performance
Shares of Forterra stock remained flat at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Forterra has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.66.
Forterra Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.