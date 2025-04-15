Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 36,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.77.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

