Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -12.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

