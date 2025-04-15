Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 673,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

