Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. Raymond James cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.04.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRU

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

About Freehold Royalties

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.51. 425,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,472. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.