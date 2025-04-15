Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. Raymond James cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.04.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FRU
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.
