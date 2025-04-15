Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 10.3 %

FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

