Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $46,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.