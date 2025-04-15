Fresnillo plc (FRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 960.9% increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fresnillo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 855.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.04. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 497 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,059 ($13.96). The stock has a market cap of £9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.02) to GBX 805 ($10.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.08) to GBX 1,020 ($13.45) in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.60) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 824 ($10.86).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

