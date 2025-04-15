Fruits Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $644,453.27 and approximately $103,149.76 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fruits has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.75 or 1.00350768 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,428.71 or 1.00185359 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

