Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 554.8% in March

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,100 shares, a growth of 554.8% from the March 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.88. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.
About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
