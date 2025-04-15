Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 554.8% in March

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,100 shares, a growth of 554.8% from the March 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.88. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

