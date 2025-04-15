FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 447.4% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. 605,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,919. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

