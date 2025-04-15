Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 104,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $485,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,519.96. This trade represents a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 113,605 shares of company stock worth $528,138 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 745,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

