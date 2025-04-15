Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Susie Lee

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Full House Resorts stock on March 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Full House Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,290. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,605 shares of company stock worth $528,138. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Full House Resorts

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.