Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 3,622,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

