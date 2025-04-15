Future (LON:FUTR) Trading 9.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.59). Approximately 5,957,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.67) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,060 ($13.98).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 847.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 904.10. The company has a market cap of £787.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.84%.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

