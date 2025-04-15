Future (LON:FUTR) Trading 9.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.59). Approximately 5,957,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.73).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.67) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,060 ($13.98).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Future
Future Trading Up 9.9 %
Future Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.84%.
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.